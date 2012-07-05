Wakefield sign Lee Smith from Leeds Rhinos

Wakefield Trinity Wildcats have signed Leeds Rhinos utility back Lee Smith on a one-month loan deal.

The 25-year-old joined up with his new team-mates for training on Thursday and is set to make his debut against Wigan on Sunday.

I just want to play rugby and if that means that I have to move on then so be it Lee Smith Wakefield loanee

He told BBC Radio Leeds: "It's come a bit out of the blue but I think it's the right decision for all parties.

"It's been disappointing to not be getting in the team at Leeds so it'll be good to get back on the pitch."

Smith's contract with the Rhinos expires at the end of the current campaign and he admitted he is unsure whether he will be there next season.

He added: "I don't know what my future at Leeds is and I wouldn't be lying if I said I didn't know what was happening there.

"I just want to play rugby and if that means that I have to move on then so be it."

After switching codes to play for Wasps in the rugby union Premiership, Smith returned to Leeds in March 2010.