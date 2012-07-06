Hull FC sign Castleford utility back Ryan McGoldrick
Rugby League
Hull FC have signed utility back Ryan McGoldrick from Castleford on a short-term deal until the end of the season.
The 31-year-old handed in a transfer request earlier this week.
Prior to confirming the signing boss Peter Gentle told BBC Radio Humberside: "I coached Ryan a long time ago back in Australia and I had a good relationship with him.
"We are becoming a bit light and it's a chance for us to have a look and see if we want to give him a longer deal."