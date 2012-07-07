Steve Pickersgill handed new deal by Widnes Vikings

Widnes Vikings have awarded an extended contract to prop Steve Pickersgill for the 2013 season.

The 26-year-old front row has played 60 games for the club since signing for them three years ago from Warrington.

"My current deal was coming to an end and this is something which is always in the back of your mind, no matter how hard you try to forget it," he said

"This one-year extension has given me even more motivation to finish this season strongly."