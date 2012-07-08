Eight-try North Wales Crusaders crush Gateshead

North Wales Crusaders 46-18 Gateshead

North Wales Crusaders ran in eight tries as they overwhelmed Gateshead at the Racecourse.

Danny Hulme crossed twice for the hosts with Andy Gorski, Jamie Clarke, Jamie Durbin Liam Hulme, Jono Smith and Dave McConnell also going over and Tommy Johnson added seven goals.

The visitors' tries came from Brett Waller (2) and Ash Thakeray while Paul Stamp and Danny Barker (2) added their goals.