Hull KR sign Sean Gleeson from Salford City Reds

Hull KR have agreed a deal to sign Salford City Reds centre Sean Gleeson on a three-year deal.

The 24-year-old former Wigan and Wakefield man will join the Craven Park side for the start of next season.

Boss Craig Sandercock told the club website: "Sean is a player that I've been watching for a while and will be a terrific addition to our squad.

"He's been very impressive for Salford this season and at 24 he has the best years of his career in front of him."