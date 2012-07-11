Leeds Rhinos half-back Ollie Olds joins York City Knights

York City Knights have signed young Leeds Rhinos half-back Ollie Olds on a dual-registration deal.

The 18-year-old will spend at least a month with the Championship side and is set to make his debut against Keighley on Saturday.

Knights general manager Ian Wilson said: "Ollie has been in outstanding form for the Rhinos U20's all season.

"We are delighted to welcome him to the club and look forward to seeing him in a Knights shirt."

Olds is a full Welsh international, having made his debut against France last month.