Leeds Rhinos head coach Brian McDermott and players Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow say they are keen to make up for consecutive Wembley losses.

Leeds face Wigan Warriors in the Challenge Cup semi-final on Saturday having lost 28-18 to them in last year's final.

Having also lost to Warrington in 2010, head coach Brian McDermott says his players will be "brave" in pursuit of a third final appearance in a row.