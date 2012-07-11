Wigan Warriors coach Shaun Wane insists his team will need "to be at our best" if they are to triumph over Leeds Rhinos in the Challenge Cup semi-final on Saturday.

The match is a repeat of last year's final - which Wigan won 28-18 - and the winners of this year's clash will face Huddersfield or Warrington in August.

Forward Lee Mossop also says the squad are "more hungry" to repeat 2011's success and will hope to win their 19th Challenge Cup.