Huddersfield Giants need massive improvement - Robinson

Challenge Cup semi-final - Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves

Venue: Salford City Stadium Date: Sunday, 15 July Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC 2 and BBC HD; listen on BBC Radio Manchester, BBC Radio Merseyside and BBC Radio Leeds; report on BBC Sport website and mobiles

Huddersfield Giants hooker Luke Robinson acknowledges his side need to improve on recent form in the Challenge Cup semi-final with Warrington.

The Giants have won just one of their last eight league matches and fell to a 52-6 defeat at Castleford on Sunday.

He told BBC Look North: "We'll need to improve massively to beat Warrington but it can be done and we're confident of doing it.

"We believe if we play to our potential then we can cause an upset."

He added: "We've put a few things to bed this week and I think everyone's come away feeling like a weight has been lifted off their shoulders."

Huddersfield's disastrous run 7 July - Castleford 52-6 Huddersfield

1 July - Hull FC 28-24 Huddersfield

24 June - Huddersfield 46-10 London

11 June - Huddersfield 26-44 Hull KR

3 June - Widnes 26-22 Huddersfield

27 May - Huddersfield 34-38 Salford

18 May - Huddersfield 12-32 Wigan

5 May - Catalans 27-20 Huddersfield Following their victory at Bradford on 20 April the Giants were top of Super League but their run of seven defeats in eight has seen them drop to 7th in the table.

And the former Wigan and Salford man says the incentive of a place in the final at Wembley should be all the motivation the team need.

"It's huge, especially from an English perspective because it's what you grow up with," he continued.

"Getting your hands on the Challenge Cup is as good as it gets for a player.

"To play at such a fantastic stadium and maybe get a winner's medal is something that'll have everyone giving 100%."

The Giants will be looking to get revenge on the Wolves after losing the 2009 final to Tony Smith's side as well as being knocked out by them at the Galpharm the following season.

Robinson is hopeful that Sunday's semi-final at Salford City Stadium will see another highly-entertaining contest.

"It's strange really, a rivalry has appeared between us in the last few years. We keep meeting each other in big games," he concluded.

"The majority of the games we've produced have been good contests so I think it'll be a good match for the neutrals."