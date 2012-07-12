Smith hopes to create Wire legacy

Warrington Wolves coach Tony Smith tells BBC Radio Merseyside that reaching a third Challenge Cup final in four years will be "massive" for the club.

Warrington, who have won the Challenge Cup in two of the last three years, face Huddersfield in their semi-final at the Salford City Stadium on Sunday.

Former England coach Smith believes that, by reaching major finals regularly, the Wire will become one of the major forces in rugby league.

