Prop Jamie Thackray extends Workington Town contract

Workington Town prop Jamie Thackray has signed a one-year extension to his contract at Derwent Park.

The 32-year-old joined Town in December after a spell with Limoux in the French Elite One division, and has since scored eight tries in his 17 games.

"Jamie was keen to get his future sorted, he is enjoying his rugby here and has become a real fans favourite," said chairman Dave Bowden.

"His contribution this year is one of the reasons we are going so well."

Thackray has been an impact player for head coaches Gary Charlton and Martin Oglanby, coming off the bench to bolster the club's Championship One promotion bid.

Town are currently two points behind leaders Barrow Raiders after 12 games.

Bowden added: "We are all delighted to have a player of his calibre so keen to be part of what we are trying to achieve."