Leeds coach Brian McDermott is full of praise for his side after their thrilling 39-28 win over Wigan in the Challenge Cup semi-final at the Galpharm Stadium.

McDermott's side scored three tries in the opening minutes of the match to take command, and despite being pegged back several times by a feisty Wigan team, held on to reach the Wembley final.

Leeds lost to Wigan in last year's Challenge Cup final.