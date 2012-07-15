Warrington were fantastic - Smith

Warrington Wolves head coach Tony Smith says his side "wouldn't be stopped" following their comprehensive 33-6 Challenge Cup semi-final victory over Huddersfield Giants at the Salford City Stadium.

Smith praises his side's discipline and defending, and predicts the final against Leeds Rhinos will be a good game "between two exciting teams".

Warrington's meeting with the Rhinos on 25 August will be repeat of the 2010 final, which Warrington won 30-6.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

This is now a crisis for Arsenal - Keown

Video

Marcel & Jamie put sledging skills to the test

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Defeat raises many questions - Wenger

Video

Klopp delighted with 'strong, physical' Liverpool

Video

I would rather have been knocked out - McGregor

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Draw not down to Wembley curse - Pochettino

Top Stories