Warrington Wolves head coach Tony Smith says his side "wouldn't be stopped" following their comprehensive 33-6 Challenge Cup semi-final victory over Huddersfield Giants at the Salford City Stadium.

Smith praises his side's discipline and defending, and predicts the final against Leeds Rhinos will be a good game "between two exciting teams".

Warrington's meeting with the Rhinos on 25 August will be repeat of the 2010 final, which Warrington won 30-6.

