Scorpions suffer heavy defeat at Workington

Workington Town 50-10 South Wales Scorpions

South Wales Scorpions conceded ten tries as they suffered a heavy defeat at promotion chasing Workington at Derwent Park

Elliot Miller scored five tries and Mark Calderwood crossed twice with tries apiece for Jamie Thackray, Jarrad Stack and Graeme Mattinson.

Nathan Mossop and Dalton Grant scored second half consolation tries for the Scorpions.

Gateshead 10-60 Crusaders

North Wales Crusaders recorded their largest victory in a competitive fixture with a win over Gateshead Thunder for the second weekend running.

Andy Moulsdale and Billy Sheen both scored a hat-trick of tries for Clive Griffiths' side, who ran in ten tries at Filtrona Park.