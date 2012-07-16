Barrow handed a lesson by Doncaster - coach Darren Holt

Barrow head coach Darren Holt said his players were handed a lesson that had been coming for weeks in Sunday's 28-24 defeat by Doncaster.

Raiders were knocked off top spot following the loss, the club's first in Championship One since April's 32-26 reverse at Oldham.

"It's been coming for a long time," Holt told BBC Radio Cumbria.

"A four-point loss at Doncaster isn't a disaster but the way we gave them the game gives me concern."

Holt added: "It's the way we've played, I'd have been glad for a 20 minute spurt today and we invited them onto us.

"If we keep giving them chances in our 20, keep giving them penalties then they will score points."

Holt's side now face a quick turnaround, with the derby with Whitehaven moved to Thursday to accomodate television coverage.

"It's a home game, it's on TV, but forget all that - it's a chance to get three points," said Holt.

"We haven't been beaten at home all year so I'll have to say very little, the players can reflect on that and gear up for Thursday."