Craig Hall signs Hull KR contract extension

Hull KR outside back Craig Hall has agreed a new two-year deal with the Craven Park side.

Hall, 24, joined the Robins from local rivals Hull FC in 2010 and has made 17 appearances this season.

"I'm really pleased, I think things have gone really well this season," he told BBC Radio Humberside.

"The club wanted to extend the contract and I couldn't be happier. I think I've really matured this year and I wanted to keep working with Craig Sandercock."