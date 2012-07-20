Salford 8-46 Widnes

Rhys Hanbury

Salford (0) 8

Tries: Gibson, Williams

Widnes (24) 46

Tries: Phelps 2, Ah Van 2, Hanbury 2, McShane, Craven Goals: Hanbury 7

Salford's hopes of a top eight finish in Super League suffered a massive setback as Widnes ran in eight tries in an emphatic win.

Widnes scrum-half Rhys Hanbury was the star of the show with two tries and eight goals.

Patrick Ah Van and Cameron Phelps also bagged two tries each for the improving Vikings as they registered their fifth win of the season.

Ashley Gibson and Danny Williams scored Salford's tries.

Widnes went ahead when John Kite's charge set up the chance for Hanbury to send Phelps bursting through Lee Jewitt's tackle.

They extended their lead when Phelps' pass took a deflection from a defender before Ah Van touched down.

The Vikings added a third try when Ah Van latched on to a Paul McShane kick to cross. Hanbury then piled on the agony for Salford with a scorching burst to score.

It was no surprise when McShane burrowed over from dummy half to extend the lead to 30-0.

Widnes were ripping apart Salford in midfield and another Hanbury burst sent Phelps over for his second try.

Hanbury bagged his second touchdown with another sizzling effort, before Gibson went over for Salford and Williams took his try tally to seven in four games to give the home fans something to cheer.

Danny Craven sealed the win for the Vikings by intercepting a Marc Sneyd pass to record the eighth try six minutes from time.

VIEWS FROM THE DRESSING ROOMS

Salford coach Phil Veivers said:

"Credit where credit is due - Widnes came with a game plan and stuck to it.

"They gave it to us and we used a lot of energy up in the first half defending.

"They had 10 sets more than us in the first half and we were probably lucky to be only 24-0 down at half-time. We vastly under-performed."

Widnes coach Denis Betts said:

"It was a great team effort but Rhys [Hanbury] was outstanding.

"He showed phenomenal pace and went round some very quick players for his tries. His confidence is high and he was pretty special.

"I'm exceptionally pleased but this sort of result has been coming. We have had some really good performances recently and we showed great composure."

FRIDAY'S TEAMS

Salford: Patten, Broughton, Gleeson, Gibson, Williams, Holdsworth, Sneyd, Jewitt, Howarth, Boyle, Ashurst, Anderson, Wild.

Replacements: Nero, Sidlow, Paleaaesina, James.

Widnes: Phelps, Isa, Dean, Marsh, Ah Van, Mellor, Hanbury, Cross, McShane, Pickersgill, Winterstein, Allen, Cahill.

Replacements: Davies, J. Kite, Craven, O'Carroll.

Referee: James Child (England).