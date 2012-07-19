Hull FC sign Jamie Foster from St Helens

Hull FC have signed St Helens winger Jamie Foster on an initial one-month loan deal.

Foster, 21, scored 402 points in 32 games during the 2011 season but has struggled so far this campaign, making only five appearances.

Coach Peter Gentle told the club website: "He had a great season last year scoring plenty of tries as well as being an accomplished goal kicker.

"He is a talented youngster with pace and an eye for a try."

The England Knights man is likely to make his debut for the Black and Whites in Monday's derby against Hull KR.