Huddersfield Giants sign Brett Ferres from Castleford Tigers

Huddersfield Giants have signed forward Brett Ferres from Castleford Tigers.

Ferres, 26, has agreed a three-and-a-half-year deal at the Galpharm Stadium to become new manager Paul Anderson's first signing.

He told BBC Radio Leeds: "I was preparing to play for Castleford on Sunday but I'll be training with Huddersfield on Saturday now and I'm ready to go.

"I know a lot of the players and I'm looking forward to working with them."

The deal for the England international was concluded shortly before Friday's 14:00 BST Super League transfer deadline and the back rower could debut in Sunday's match against Wakefield.