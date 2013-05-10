Salford City Reds: Niall Evalds signs two-year contract

Versatile back Niall Evalds has signed a new two-year contract with Super League side Salford City Reds.

Evalds, 19, has broken into the first team in 2013 after a promising season with Salford's academy last year.

He follows another young back - Marc Sneyd - in committing his future to the Reds, who face Warrington in the Challenge Cup fifth round on Sunday.

"Both are incredibly exciting talents," head of youth development Alan Hunte told the club website.

"They're capable of making a real impact on this competition over the coming years. Things are changing at Salford and we are delighted that the two lads have committed to our vision for the future."