BBC Sport - Challenge Cup in 1984: Joe Lydon scores two tries at Wembley

BBC Sport's Jonathan Davies says former Widnes and Wigan centre Joe Lydon is one of his Challenge Cup heroes.

Lydon won the Lance Todd Trophy for his double try-scoring performance for Widnes against his hometown club Wigan in the final at Wembley in 1984.

The Great Britain international became rugby league's first £100,000 transfer when he joined Wigan two years later.

