BBC Sport's Jonathan Davies says former Widnes and Wigan centre Joe Lydon is one of his Challenge Cup heroes.

Lydon won the Lance Todd Trophy for his double try-scoring performance for Widnes against his hometown club Wigan in the final at Wembley in 1984.

The Great Britain international became rugby league's first £100,000 transfer when he joined Wigan two years later.

