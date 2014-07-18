Super League: Wigan Warriors 56-10 Hull FC

Williams made his professional debut for Wigan last season

WIGAN WARRIORS (22) 56

Tries: Williams 3, Manfredi 2, Tierney, Charnley, Smith, Powell, Taylor Goals: Smith 8

HULL FC (4) 10

Tries: Talanoa, Watts Goal: Abdull

Wigan Warriors beat Hull FC to go top of Super League as George Williams scored his first senior hat-trick.

Warriors' Lewis Tierney and Hull FC's Fetuli Talanoa exchanged early tries.

Josh Charnley, Williams and Matty Smith then scored three tries in 12 minutes as last season's champions led 22-4 at half-time.

Williams then trebled his tally, Dom Manfredi ran in twice with Sam Powell and Scott Taylor also going over, while Liam Watts replied for the visitors.

Defeat was a massive blow for Hull, who are now six points behind eighth-placed Widnes after they beat Warrington.

Wigan got the first points on the board when Tierney, making his first Super League appearance of the season, used his pace to run 80 metres and go over, but Smith's difficult kick went across the face of the posts.

At the other end, Jordan Abdull's kick was not dealt with by Hull and Talanoa pounced to level the scores, although Jordan Rankin missed the conversion.

A great ball from Anthony Gelling saw Charnley crash over on his 100th Super League appearance for his 12th try in six games since returning from injury.

Media playback is not supported on this device Post-match: Hull FC coach Radford

The extras were added by Smith and he repeated the feat six minutes later when Williams dummied his way over as Warriors opened up a 16-4 lead.

Smith then converted his own try when he ran round the back of the posts after being set up by Sean O'Loughlin to open up an 18-point half-time advantage.

Williams darted over from close range to grab his second try of the night, while Powell evaded Jamie Shaul's tackle for Wigan's sixth try, with Smith converting both.

Smith then added his sixth conversion from seven attempts as he provided the kick for 19-year-old Williams to run on to and complete his hat-trick.

Manfredi scored back-to-back tries - the first converted by Smith - as the hosts passed the 50-point mark, before Watts scored the visitors' second try and Taylor wrapped up a 10-try win for Wigan.

Wigan coach Shaun Wane:

"I'm not ecstatic. I thought our start was a bit slow, we lacked a bit of energy.

"But to score 50 points with nine players out, I'm happy with that.

"Three-quarters of our salary cap were sat at the side of me in the stand, so I'm very happy with the spread of my squad and that's credit to our system.

"It's been a good night with us going top and Warrington losing."

Hull coach Lee Radford:

"The emotions are one of embarrassment. There were some unbelievably average performances out there and, after the start we got, to watch us capitulate like that was very disappointing.

"One or two of them will be personally embarrassed by what they tossed up tonight.

"We had to give Jack Logan his debut and I'm sure he'll be better for that opportunity."

Friday's line-ups

Wigan Warriors: Tierney, Charnley, Gelling, Sarginson, Manfredi, Williams, Smith, Clubb, S. Powell, Flower, Hughes, L. Farrell, O'Loughlin.

Replacements: Taylor, Burke, Bateman, James.

Hull: Shaul, Lineham, Whiting, Logan, Talanoa, Abdull, Rankin, Bowden, Houghton, Green, Westerman, Hadley, Watts.

Replacements: Cunningham, Paea, Paleaaesina, Thompson.

Referee: Richard Silverwood (RFL).

Attendance: 12,493