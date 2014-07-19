Super League: London Broncos 16-58 St Helens

Mark Percival scored two tries and seven goals as Saints racked up 58 points

London Broncos (6) 16

Tries: Woodburn-Hall, Lovell, Solomona Goals: Drinkwater 2

St Helens (28) 58

Tries: Percival 2, Amor, Turner 2, Wellens, Dawson 2, Thompson, Soliola, Laffranchi Goals: Percival 7

St Helens climbed back to the top of Super League with a dominant 11-try display against already relegated London Broncos at the Hive.

Saints were 28-6 up at half-time and, after Broncos came back to within 16 points, ruthlessly pulled clear in the last 15 minutes.

Jordan Turner, Matty Dawson and Mark Percival scored two tries apiece, with the latter also kicking seven goals.

London have now lost all 21 of their league fixtures this season.

Josh Drinkwater landed two goals for the Broncos.

Despite a tireless effort from the home side, Saints showed why they are top of Super League with a commanding display that produced three tries inside 20 minutes.

Lance Hohaia put Percival in for a score he converted and Kyle Amor crossed for a second, before Alex Walmsley's powerful run created a platform for Roby to feed Turner for another score.

Woodburn-Hall's score brought Broncos back into the game against the run of play after Jon Wilkin's kick was charged down, but Saints restored order when Turner scampered in for his second.

Wellens finished off a Hohaia break to complete the first-half scoring and then turned provider for Percival to get his second after half-time.

Tries from Will Lovell and Castleford-bound Denny Solomona were evidence of London's industry, but Saints quickly crushed the fightback.

Dawson went in twice while Luke Thompson, Canberra Raiders-linked Sia Soliola and Anthony Laffranchi all crossed to overpower the hosts and see Saints to a comfortable two points.

London Broncos head coach Joey Grima:

"There was a clear difference in effort today from last week. Yes, we were still beaten heavily, but I could not question the work the players put in.

"We gave it a go and I think it was a case of us running out of gas as much as anything else.

"I thought St Helens' game management was magnificent and they kept us on the back foot a lot of the time. But I asked for enthusiasm from the players and I got a lot of it."

St Helens head coach Nathan Brown:

"I thought for about 30 minutes we were on form and when we scored just after half-time I thought it would be a blow-out. But credit to London - I thought their effort was outstanding and they hung in there.

"In fact, considering the position they are in, I thought their attitude was excellent. I'm still pretty happy with the result overall.

"I wanted an improvement from last week and I think I got that, and some of our tries showed what we can do as a side."

Saturday's squads

London Broncos: Thomas; Minns, Farrar, Woodburn-Hall, Solomona; Keyes, Drinkwater; Slyney, Moore, Krasniqi, McMeeken, Foster, Cook.

Replacements: Lovell, Wallace, Griffin, Wicks.

St Helens: Wellens; Dawson, Turner, Percival, Swift; Hohaia, Wilkin; Amor, Roby, Walmsley, Soliola, Flanagan, Jones.

Replacements: Masoe, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Laffranchi, Thompson.

Referee: Tim Roby (RFL)