Super League: Hull KR 18-38 Salford Red Devils

Evalds' try against Hull KR was his fifth of the Super League season

Hull KR (12) 18

Tries: Hodgson, Hall, Weyman Goals: Burns 3

Salford Red Devils (4) 38

Tries: Caton-Brown, Evalds, Sa'u, Griffin 2, Fages, Johnson Goals: Griffin 5

Salford Red Devils came from behind to beat Hull KR in Super League.

Josh Hodgson and Craig Hall touched down either side of Mason Caton-Brown's try to give the hosts a 12-4 advantage at the break.

But Salford produced a fine second-half comeback, with Niall Evalds, Junior Sa'u, Josh Griffin and Theo Fages all going over inside 18 minutes.

Griffin scored his second try and Greg Johnson touched down before Michael Weyman's late consolation.

The result means the Red Devils, without Gareth Hock, who was serving the first game of a seven-match ban after being found guilty of making deliberate physical contact with an official, move up to 10th in the table, just one place behind Hull KR.

Following a cagey opening period, it was the home side who went ahead when captain Hodgson darted over after dummying his way through, a try which Travis Burns converted.

Media playback is not supported on this device Post-match: Hull KR coach Chester

But Salford soon reduced the deficit thanks to a brilliant finish from Caton-Brown, who went over in the corner after being teed up by Rangi Chase. Griffin failed to add the extras.

Hall then scored Rovers' second try when he stepped through the line to score, with Burns again finding the posts to ensure their half-time lead was eight points.

The Red Devils scored within three minutes of the restart, however, when Evalds ran over unchallenged, and Josh Griffin converted to reduce the gap to two points once more.

And the visitors completed the turnaround soon after through Sa'u, who was presented with a simple finish after a mistake by Hall.

Griffin then scored, and converted, a try of his own, before Burns was sin-binned for the hosts following a mass brawl.

Fages was next to touch down for Salford, and Griffin grabbed his second score of the match after good work by Chase and Evalds.

Johnson made it six unanswered second-half tries for Salford with nine minutes left, before Weyman crossed in the final moments.

Hull KR coach Chris Chester:

"I'm desperately disappointed with our second-half display. I've let the boys know at full-time just how disappointed I was.

"We have to get better and things have to change. I don't know why it happened but it's happened the last three games against St Helens and Leeds and Salford.

"As coaches we will have a look at it and find out who's out on the pitch at the start of the second half and see if there is anything we can do to change that."

Salford Red Devils coach Iestyn Harris:

"We weren't doing things that were us in the first half. We changes a few things and we are starting to play as a team.

"We are also starting to understand as a team. I was disappointed to let that try in at the end and the one on the line.

"We looked comfortable defensively which is a big positive for me."

Sunday's line-ups

Hull KR: Hall, Caro, Welham, Salter, D. Hodgson, Burns, Keating, Netherton, J. Hodgson, Weyman, Larroyer, Horne, Costigan.

Replacements: A. Walker, Green, Chan, Ollett.

Sin Bin: Burns (59).

Salford Red Devils: Evalds, Johnson, Sa'u, Caton-Brown, J. Griffin, Chase, Fages, Morley, Lee, D. Griffin, Ashurst, Hansen, Puletua.

Replacements: Walton, J. Walne, Rapira, Meli.