Catalan Dragons assistant Jerome Guisset signs two-year deal

Jerome Guisset has made the transitition from Catalans player to coach

Catalan Dragons assistant coach Jerome Guisset has signed a two-year deal to continue working alongside head coach Laurent Frayssinous.

Guisset. who played in Super League with the Dragons, Warrington and Wigan, was handed a coaching role by former coach Trent Robinson.

He was promoted to assistant coach on Frayssinous' appointment as replacement in October 2012.

"I'm delighted to continue working with Laurent," 35-year-old Guisset said.

"I'm really excited to extend my contract with the club and I'm looking forward to the next couple of years."

Frayssinous, who signed a new deal earlier this month, played alongside Guisset in the Dragons' inaugural season in Super League 2006.

"I'm really happy to keep Jerome on the staff for the next two seasons," he added.

"It was one of my conditions during the discussions with the Catalans Dragons board for my contract extension.

"He represents the future of the club in his coaching role."