Jason Chan: Hull KR sign Huddersfield Giants prop

Chan played for Papua New Guinea in last year's World Cup

Hull KR have signed Huddersfield Giants prop Jason Chan on loan until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old has made 15 Super League appearances for the Giants this season and could make his debut for the Robins against Salford on Sunday.

Caretaker coach Chris Chester said: "We are delighted to welcome Jason to the club until the end of the season.

"We've got one or two injuries in the pack at the moment, so to bring in such a quality player is a real bonus."