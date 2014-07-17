Widnes Vikings: Declan Hulme signs contract extension

Hulme has scored four tries in four appearances for Widnes this season

Declan Hulme has signed a 12-month contract extension at Widnes Vikings.

The versatile back, 21, has scored four tries in four Super League appearances this season, and scored two in their run to the Challenge Cup semi-finals.

Hulme has gained experience in the Championship with Workington and North Wales Crusaders in the past two years.

"He has so much potential and I am looking at developing that and making him the best player he can be," coach Denis Betts told the club website.

Hulme added: "I'm looking to build on the starts I've had this year and really kick on next season, as well as finishing the season strongly if Denis calls on me."