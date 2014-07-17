Oscar Thomas: London Broncos re-sign half-back

Thomas featured regularly for Broncos' Under-20 side in his first spell with the club

Relegated Super League side London Broncos have re-signed half-back Oscar Thomas on an 18-month deal.

The 20-year-old joined the Broncos at the age of 12 but left last year to join rugby union side London Irish.

Head coach Joey Grima said: "Oscar was brought to my attention recently and I was keen to offer him the opportunity to train with the first team.

"He has been very impressive. He has the potential to be a very exciting player for us."

Thomas broke into London Broncos' Under-20 team in 2011 and then trained with the first-team squad in 2012 and 2013.

"It's great to be back and I'd like to thank Joey for the opportunity," Thomas said.

"I'll continue to train hard with the squad and hopefully we'll see the results soon."