Jason Walton & Niall Evalds sign Salford Red Devils deals

Salford Red Devils centre Jason Walton and winger Niall Evalds have become the latest players to agree a new deals, signing until 2017.

Walton, 24, joined from Championship side Batley but has played just once so far this season.

Evalds, 20, came through the academy and has scored four tries this year.

"Mixing this blend of young talent and world class experience is something that should excite our supporters," said head coach Iestyn Harris.

"The fact that we are not only showing we are capable of holding on to our bright prospects, but also convincing them that this is the place to be to further their careers, shows that we are going about things the right way."

The pair join Greg Johnson, Adam Walne and Jordan Walne in committing their futures to the club.