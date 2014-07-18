Daniel Harrison: London Broncos to sign loose-forward

Harrison (left) has had spells at Parramatta Eels and Many Sea Eagles

London Broncos have agreed a deal to sign loose-forward Daniel Harrison from NRL side Manly Sea Eagles.

The 26-year-old Australian will join the relegated Broncos before the start of the 2015 season on a two-year deal.

"Daniel will bring a wealth of experience to our club," Broncos head coach Joey Grima said.

"He's come out of the Manly and Parramatta training programmes and has extensive rugby league knowledge from his time in the NRL."

Harrison made 19 appearances for Manly between 2011 and 2012 before moving to Parramatta Eels.

He featured seven times for the Eels in 2013 and then rejoined Manly earlier this year, but has been unable to break into the first team.

"I have spoken to Joey and he was really happy to have me at the Broncos, which made me confident and excited to play under him," Harrison said.

"I am excited to see how my game will go. It will be a good challenge for me."