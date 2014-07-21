Bradford Bulls relegation a disgrace, says James Lowes

The Bulls have lost their last six matches

Bradford Bulls coach James Lowes has called the circumstances that have led to the club's relegation "a disgrace".

The Bulls were relegated from Super League for the first time in their history after losing at Huddersfield.

Having been deducted six points in February after entering administration for the second time in two years they have dropped their High Court appeal.

"What's happened with the club over the last couple of years has been a disgrace," Lowes told BBC Radio Leeds.

Bradford had their initial appeal against their points deduction rejected by an independent panel in June and with the club now 13 points adrift of safety with six games remaining they have chosen to withdraw their challenge.

Dead rubber The Bulls end their time in Super League with a match at also-relegated London Broncos. The Broncos, who have lost every match this season, went down last week

And Lowes believes his players are still struggling from the uncertainty of the last 24 months.

"It has had a massive affect on the players because they haven't known if they've been getting paid. It has mentally drained them," he added.

"With what happened this year I think it has dented their self belief and maybe made a few of them angry towards the club.

"What we have now is a chairman who is 100% committed to the club and has stabilised the club off the field. That is massively important.

"What we need to do now is prepare for pre-season and life in the Championship."

Former Bulls hooker Lowes replaced the sacked Francis Cummins in June but he has been unable to oversee a turnaround in form and the Bulls will join the winless London Broncos in the second tier next season after relegation was re-introduced to Super League this year.

Bradford's major honours World Club Championship - 2002, 2004, 2006 Super League champions - 1997, 2001, 2003, 2005 Minor Premiers - 1999, 2001, 2003 Grand Finalists - 1999, 2002, 2004 Challenge Cup winners - 1943-44, 1946-47, 1948-49, 2000, 2003.

With six games of the season remaining, Lowes believes it is important to pick players who are in the right frame of mind to play.

"There's personal pride to play for now and the challenge is to finish the season," he said.

"There's one or two who will find it tough and I've told the players to put their hand up if they are not right to play. I would respect them more for doing that than turning out half heartedly.

"The guys who play next week will be the ones who have said they are ready to do so."

The four-time Super League winners host last season's Grand Final winners Wigan Warriors on Sunday.