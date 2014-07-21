Wakefield Trinity Wildcats: Daniel Smith extends deal

Smith joined the Wildcats after a spell with South Sydney Rabbitohs

Wakefield Trinity Wildcats prop Daniel Smith has extended his deal until the end of the 2017 season.

The 21-year-old former Leeds Rhinos youngster has made 16 appearances for the Wildcats since joining last October.

He told BBC Radio Leeds: "It's good to finally get it sorted and I can just concentrate on playing now.

"The coach was keen to extend my deal and I wanted to do that. I'm looking forward to the next couple of years."

Meanwhile, fellow prop Richard Moore has confirmed he will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old has made 13 appearances this season after rejoining the club from Leeds on a one-year deal in November.