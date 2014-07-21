Castleford Tigers sign Matt Cook and Garreth Carvell

Castleford Tigers have signed London Broncos forward Matt Cook on a two-year deal and veteran Garreth Carvell until the end of the season.

Cook, 27, who has made 21 appearances this season, will join Broncos team-mate Denny Solomona at the Tigers next season.

Carvell, 33, joined the Tigers on loan from Hull FC last month and has made two outings for Daryl Powell's side.

He has been released from his contract at the KC Stadium.