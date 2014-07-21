Kevin Sinfield: Leeds and England captain pleads guilty to headbutt

Sinfield had never previously been sent off in his career

Leeds Rhinos captain Kevin Sinfield has pleaded guilty to headbutting, meaning he should be available to play in the Challenge Cup semi-final with Warrington on 9 August.

The England skipper was sent off in Thursday's 24-24 draw with Castleford for a headbutt on Luke Dorn.

The 33-year-old was charged with a Grade C offence that carries a suspension of two to three matches.

As Sinfield submitted an early guilty plea, he is set to miss two games.

That would mean he misses an away game at Salford Red Devils on Friday and a home match against Bradford Bulls a week later.

Meanwhile, Travis Burns and Adam Walker of Hull KR and Josh Griffin and Tommy Lee of Salford Red Devils have been charged with Grade A punching during Salford's win on Sunday.

Lee has also been charged with a Grade B shoulder charge, while team-mate Matty Ashurst faces a Grade B dangerous contact.

All players have the option of submitting an early guilty plea, though Lee can only do so for one of his offences.