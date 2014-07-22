Wigan Warriors: Shaun Wane proud to see youngsters step up

Shaun Wane's Wigan Warriors are defending Super League champions

Boss Shaun Wane has heaped praise on the youngsters helping Wigan Warriors through their latest injury crisis.

The Warriors beat Hull FC 56-10 on Friday to record their third successive Super League win, with 19-year-old George Williams scoring a hat-trick.

"Three quarters of my salary cap is sat there doing nothing with nine players out," Wane told BBC Radio Manchester.

"These young kids like Sam Powell, George Williams and Dan Sarginson are coming in doing a fantastic job."

Wigan's latest win was enough to momentarily put them top of Super League, with St Helens eventually returning to the summit with victory against the relegated London Broncos.

Winger Dom Manfredi, 20, came into the Warriors side to grab two tries against Hull FC, replacing teenager Joe Burgess, who sustained a knee injury in their win over Catalan Dragons after scoring his 19th try of the season earlier this month.

In-form full-back Matty Bowen, who has scored 13 tries in 17 appearances, was also out with a slight knock last week, joining the likes of Blake Green, Michael McIlorum and Iain Thornley on the sideline.

Wane said the current injury woe could prove to serve the Warriors well as they prepare for the end-of-season play-offs and may also strengthen the club for years to come.

"We are in a good place," added Wane. "It will benefit us at the end of this year, next year and the year after that if these young players have match experience.

"I'm very pleased with what I see. We have such a good spread throughout the squad that we can leave nine players out and put those young kids in and still win games."