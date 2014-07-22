Joe Greenwood: Forward signs three-year St Helens extension

Joe Greenwood was previously dual-registered with Rochdale and Whitehaven

Forward Joe Greenwood has signed a three-year contract extension with Super League leaders St Helens.

The 21-year-old, who will remain with the club until the end of the 2017 campaign, has made 29 appearances for the Saints since 2012.

Greenwood has scored two tries in 10 Super League matches this term.

"He has really good natural ability and has made significant improvements from where he was last year," Saints boss Nathan Brown told the club website.

"He has a bright future and the more experience he gains and the more he keeps on improving in key areas then the closer he will be to becoming a permanent fixture in the team."

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Saints academy second-row/centre Jack Ashworth has signed a three-year contract with the club.