Super League: London Broncos 10-62 Hull KR

Greg Eden had a loan spell at Salford Red Devils earlier this season

London Broncos (0) 10 Tries: Atkins 2 Goal: Thomas Hull KR (26) 62 Tries: J Hodgson, Eden 3, Larroyer, Salter 2, Weyman 2, Gardner, Walker Goals: Burns 9

Play-off chasers Hull KR eased to a comfortable win at relegated London Broncos, who remain bottom of the table and without a Super League win in 2014.

Greg Eden, recalled by the Robins after being dropped for their defeat by Salford for disciplinary reasons, scored three of their 11 tries.

Liam Salter and Michael Weyman both crossed twice for the visitors.

Hull KR are one point behind eighth-placed Widnes Vikings with five games of the regular season remaining.

Five games left - can the Broncos find a win? v Castleford Tigers (away) 3 August v Leeds Rhinos (home) 17 August v Catalan Dragons (away) 30 August v Salford Red Devils (away) 7 September v Bradford Bulls (home) 13 September

London went into Saturday's fixture having lost their first 21 Super League matches of the season and any hope of ending that winless run had disappeared by half-time.

The Robins scored two early tries, hooker Josh Hodgson collecting an offload to score and full-back Eden breaking through to double the advantage.

France international second-rower Larroyer added a third after the Broncos failed to deal with Craig Hall's kick and Travis Burns sent Eden clear for his second of the afternoon.

Having converted all four tries, Burns then added a penalty with the final kick of the first period to make it 26-0 at the interval.

Salter ran the length of the field to score shortly after the break and prop Weyman touched down Eden's kick to stretch Hull KR's lead further.

Weyman's second, as well as scores from Ade Gardner, Adam Walker and another from centre Salter, pushed Rovers past 50 points.

Jordan Atkins's second-half brace for the Broncos proved no more than a consolation for the home side, as Eden completed his hat-trick in the final minute to round off a convincing win.

London Broncos coach Joe Grima:

"For us it was a case of not getting the job done. We started off badly and we finished the game badly.

"We wanted to complete our sets in the right area and we were just not able to do that.

"We picked up a few knocks, but it was more a case of bruised egos than anything else.

"For us now it is all about finishing the season as positively as we can, but more importantly planning for where this club is going to be next season."

Hull KR coach Chris Chester told BBC Radio Humberside:

"We played some really good football and defended well at times. I'm really happy that we got the two points and sent the fans home really happy because they've been singing for 80 minutes and have been absolutely outstanding today.

"If we want to get higher up in this ladder we've got to make sure we win these games.

"Everything just seemed to click today. Greg [Eden] is a very influential player in our team and he's a great attacking full-back."

Saturday's line-ups

London Broncos: Farrar; Atkins, Minns, Woodburn-Hall, Solomona; Thomas, Drinkwater; Slyney, Moore, Krasniqi, McMeeken, Vea, Cook.

Replacements: Lovell, Griffin, Wicks, Wallace.

Hull KR: Eden; Gardner, Salter, Welham, D. Hodgson; Burns, Hall; Walker, J. Hodgson, Weyman, Larroyer, Chan, Costigan.

Replacements: Netherton, Green, Ollett, Robinson.

Referee: Matthew Thomason

Attendance: 1,084