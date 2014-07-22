BBC Sport - Serbian duo live Super League dream with Warrington Wolves

Serbians live dream in Warrington

Two Serbia internationals tell BBC'S Super League Show that being invited to train with Warrington Wolves has been "a dream come true".

Dorcol Spiders team-mates Stefan Nedelkjovic and Stevan Stevanovic, both 22, have been involved in training sessions with Tony Smith's squad and hope to become professional rugby league players in England.

Wolves boss Smith also talks about helping developing rugby league nations by opening their Super League doors to more players.

Top Stories