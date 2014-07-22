Huddersfield forward Brett Ferres tells BBC's Super League Show that the Giants "strive for perfection" and have yet to reach the standards they set themselves this season.

Last season's League Leader's Shield winners are currently sixth in the table with 12 wins this term, and are six points adrift of St Helens at the summit.

Ferres also reflects on his dangerous throw on St Helens player Jonny Lomax which saw him suspended for five matches.

