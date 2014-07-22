BBC Sport - Brett Ferres: Huddersfield Giants pursue perfection, says forward

Huddersfield forward Brett Ferres tells BBC's Super League Show that the Giants "strive for perfection" and have yet to reach the standards they set themselves this season.

Last season's League Leader's Shield winners are currently sixth in the table with 12 wins this term, and are six points adrift of St Helens at the summit.

Ferres also reflects on his dangerous throw on St Helens player Jonny Lomax which saw him suspended for five matches.

You can see every try from every round on the Super League Show which is available on the BBC iPlayer.

Available to UK users only.

Top Stories