BBC Sport - Jamie Peacock: Relegation a fresh start for Bradford Bulls

'Relegation best thing for Bradford'

Leeds Rhinos prop Jamie Peacock tells BBC's Super League Show that relegation will signal a fresh start for his former club Bradford Bulls.

Hull KR's Josh Hodgson also talks about how the demise of the four-time Super League champions should serve as a warning for all clubs.

The Bulls were condemned to a place in the Championship next season after their 52-26 loss to Huddersfield Giants.

You can see highlights from Bradford's defeat, and every try and match from Britain's top-flight on the Super League Show which is available on the BBC iPlayer.

Available to UK users only.

Top Stories