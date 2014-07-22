BBC Sport - Jamie Peacock: Relegation a fresh start for Bradford Bulls
'Relegation best thing for Bradford'
- From the section Rugby League
Leeds Rhinos prop Jamie Peacock tells BBC's Super League Show that relegation will signal a fresh start for his former club Bradford Bulls.
Hull KR's Josh Hodgson also talks about how the demise of the four-time Super League champions should serve as a warning for all clubs.
The Bulls were condemned to a place in the Championship next season after their 52-26 loss to Huddersfield Giants.
