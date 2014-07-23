Widnes Vikings sign Manase Manuokafoa from Bradford Bulls

Manuokafoa joined Bradford Bulls from NRL side Parramatta Eels in 2012

Widnes Vikings have signed Bradford Bulls prop Manase Manuokafoa on a two-year contract starting in 2015.

The 29-year-old is in his third season with the Bulls, who were relegated from Super League on Sunday.

"We have some hard working and good forwards here at Widnes," head coach Denis Betts told the club website.

"What we have been lacking is a player with a little bit more size and presence. Hopefully Nas can bring that to us."

Sydney-born Tonga international Manuokafoa joined Bradford from Parramatta Eels ahead of the 2012 season after previous spells with South Sydney and North Queensland Cowboys.

"I'll leave Bradford with some good memories and I've had a good three years there, but you have to move on," he said.

"I've made friends for life there, and the fans have been brilliant but this is a new chapter for me at Widnes."