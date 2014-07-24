Wigan Warriors: Shaun Wane could offer Jordan James new deal

Jordan James has made 14 appearances in Super League this season, scoring one try

Wigan coach Shaun Wane says he would be keen to offer Wales international prop Jordan James a new contract.

James was initially offered a coaching role by the Warriors at the end of last term, but impressed enough during pre-season to earn a one-year playing deal.

The 34-year-old has confirmed he would like a new deal and Wane told BBC Radio Manchester that it is a possibility.

"I like having him around and he's great off the field, as he is on the field," he said.

Did you know? Jordan James, who played for Wales at the 2013 World Cup, once appeared as a contestant on the ITV dating show "Take Me Out".

"There are other options available to us for next year and there's no rush for us, but he does impress me.

"I like his work ethic and how he's fitted into our system. I'm leaning towards going with him again."

Meanwhile, young winger Joe Burgess has undergone surgery on a knee injury and is expected to be out of action for about four weeks.

The 19-year-old was hurt in a victory at Catalan Dragons earlier this month.