Kyle Amor convinced St Helens can still improve

Amor missed three months of St Helen's Super League campaign with a knee injury

Kyle Amor has urged St Helens to push themselves even harder in Friday's Super League clash with Widnes.

The league leaders are two points ahead of rivals Wigan Warriors after last week's 58-16 win over London Broncos.

The 27-year-old prop, who recently returned from a long spell out with a knee injury, admitted that improvements could still be made.

"I think we need to go that little bit further and up our ante a little bit," he told BBC Radio Merseyside.

Despite heading the Super League table, Amor said there were defensive issues that the team were keen to improve on.

"There's a couple of soft tries that are leaking in that this time of year shouldn't be leaking in," he added.

"We all have our role in the team. My job's pretty simple - it's just head down and cart that ball.

"Offensively we're pretty happy. We've racked up nearly 100 points in the last two games.

"Defensively we've got to tighten up and work a little harder for each other. We need to do it consistently for 80 minutes rather than in patches."