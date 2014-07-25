Dan Fleming: Bradford Bulls sign Castleford Tigers' Wales forward

Fleming was a member of the Wales squad for the 2013 World Cup

Relegated Bradford Bulls have signed Wales international forward Dan Fleming from Castleford on a two-year deal from the start of next season.

Fleming, 22, who has three caps, was with the Bulls as a scholarship player and has made 15 appearances in Super League, including four this season.

"Dan is a talented young forward with bags of potential," said Bulls head coach James Lowes.

Fleming is Bradford's first signing as they prepare for the Championship.

The Bulls were relegated from Super League for the first time following Sunday's 52-26 defeat at Huddersfield.