Josh Cordoba: London Broncos sign Australian prop forward

Cordoba (left) worked with Grima (right) at Parramatta Eels and Cronulla Sharks

Relegated Super League side London Broncos have agreed a deal to sign prop forward Josh Cordoba on a two-year contract from the start of 2015.

The 30-year-old Australian has made over 100 appearances in Super League and the National Rugby League.

Cordoba, who also holds a Spanish passport, previously worked under Broncos coach Joey Grima at Parramatta Eels and Cronulla Sharks.

"Josh is an important signing for us," Grima said.

"With the professionalism he trains with and the integrity he plays with on the field, he's going to be someone that will lead us around the park.

"Josh brings over a wealth of experience, not only as a rugby league player but as a mature person. He'll be an asset to our club particularly in our cultural direction."

Cordoba made 60 appearances for Parramatta Eels between 2006 and 2009, played eight times for Hull FC in 2009 and subsequently featured on 36 occasions for Cronulla Sharks between 2010 and 2012.

He has subsequently featured in the North Queensland competition in Australia.

Cordoba is the 14th player to commit to the Broncos for the 2015 season and said: "I couldn't be any happier playing under Joey.

"We spent a couple of years at Parramatta where we were fairly successful, winning a couple of competitions. That's probably one of the main reasons why I wanted to come.

"I'd like to be part of something and I know what Joey can do as a coach - not only as a coach but in running a club and setting up the way a club should be run."