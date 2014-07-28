Bradford Bulls sign Jake Mullaney from Salford Red Devils

Mullaney was one of 14 signings made by Salford before the start of this season

Bradford Bulls have signed versatile back Jake Mullaney from Salford Red Devils on a one-year contract for 2015.

Mullaney, 24, has previously played for Wests Tigers and Parramatta Eels, and has scored two tries in 12 Super League appearances for Salford.

New Bradford Bulls signing Mullaney

The Australian, who can play at full-back, stand-off or wing, is the Bulls' second signing for the Championship.

"I am excited at the prospect of helping the Bulls make it back into Super League," he said.

Mullaney, who joined Salford last September but is currently sidelined by a torn pectoral muscle suffered in May, added: "Bradford is massive club and I was well aware of the success enjoyed here whilst growing up in Australia.

"Back home, the Bulls are regarded as still one of the biggest clubs around and so I am really pleased to be joining."