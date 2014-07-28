BBC Sport - Bradford Bulls: Jake Mullaney after signing from Salford Red Devils

Mullaney wants Bulls starting role

New Bradford Bulls signing Jake Mullaney tells BBC Radio Leeds he is hoping for more first-team starts following his move from Salford Red Devils.

The 24-year-old versatile back says he is "excited to be joining such a prestigious club."

The Australian has scored two tries in 12 Super League appearances for Salford and has previously played for Wests Tigers and Parramatta Eels.

