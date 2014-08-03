Super League: Wakefield 18-36 Huddersfield Giants

Wardle has scored 16 Super League tries this term

Wakefield Trinity Wildcats (0) 18 Tries: Sammut 2, Sykes Goals: Sammut 3 Huddersfield Giants (32) 36 Tries: Wardle, Crabtree, Lunt, McGillvary, Leeming, Kopczak, Connor Goals: Brough 4

Wakefield's hopes of a top-eight finish were dealt a blow as Huddersfield ran in seven tries to beat the Wildcats.

Joe Wardle went over inside 70 seconds, grabbing the first of the Giants' six unanswered tries, with Eorl Crabtree, Shaun Lunt, Craig Kopczak, Kruise Leeming and Jermaine McGillvary crossing to make it 32-0 at half-time.

The Wildcats responded through Jarrod Sammut and Paul Sykes after the break.

Sammut crossed again after Jake Connor ran in Tigers' only second-half score.

Wakefield's first home defeat under boss James Webster leaves Wakefield in 10th in the table, but after eighth-placed Widnes Vikings' win over Hull KR they slip four points adrift of a play-off place with four regular season matches remaining.

Milestone Wildcat Wakefield Trinity Wildcats' loss soured utility back Richard Owen's 150th appearance.

Sammut, who was switched from stand-off to full-back as cover for Richie Mathers before the game, gifted Huddersfield an early chance by putting the ball straight into touch from kick-off.

Luke Robinson and Danny Brough worked the ball out wide for centre Wardle to touch down.

While Brough disputed referee James Child's decision to disallow his conversion, after the two touch judges came to different conclusions over the accuracy of the kick, the argument was of little consequence as the sixth-placed Giants took control of the contest before the interval.

Lunt, making his first Super League appearance since May after struggling with a calf problem, put Crabtree through for Giants second on nine minutes.

Lunt's last Super League appearance came against Wigan Warriors in May

Kopczak created room for Lunt to force his way in from dummy-half before Lunt then returned the favour by putting the replacement prop over.

Teenager Kruise Leeming came in as Lunt's replacement before the half-hour mark and took a pass from Robinson to score his first try of the season after Sammut had dropped Brough's high kick.

With Sammut then threatening Huddersfield's line the ball spilled free to allow McGillvary to race 95 metres for an opportunist 18th try of the season.

Sammut eventually hit back for the hosts four minutes after the interval and, while he added the extra, he had a second effort pulled back for a forward pass and was then held up over the line.

Paul McShane then linked up with stand-off Sykes as Wakefield's second-half revival gathered momentum.

The Wildcats held firm and Huddersfield's only try after the break came through teenager Connor - however, Sammut's second try is all hosts could muster in response.

Huddersfield Giants coach Paul Anderson:

"I thought for 40 minutes were were damned near perfect.

"But I've just told the players if we want to be serious Championship contenders, we have got to put together 80 minutes like the first 40.

"Overall it's a win and we've taken advantage of some of the results over the weekend. It keeps the pressure on the clubs above us.

"To come up with the performance we did, especially with the injuries we've had, will give us some good momentum for the last few weeks."

Wakefield Trinity Wildcats coach James Webster:

"They blew us away. They were bigger, faster, stronger and put us under lots of pressure.

"Physicality is a big part of rugby league and we were caught short again today. Huddersfield are a massive team and it took us 40 minutes to adapt to it today.

"I thought they were near perfect in the first half and, when you're playing tough and strong you deserve the breaks."

Sunday's line-ups

Wakefield Trinity Wildcats: Sammut; Owen, Lyne, Keinhorst, Riley; Sykes, T. Smith; Raleigh, McShane, Scruton, Gilmour, Kirmond, Washbrook.

Replacements: Wildie, Tautai, Moore, Lauitiiti.

Huddersfield Giants: Grix; McGillvary, Murphy, Wardle, Connor; Brough, Robinson; Crabtree, Lunt, Mullally, Ferres, Patrick, Lawrence.

Replacements: Kopczak, Bailey, Faiumu, Leeming.

Attendance: 4,317

Referee: James Child (RFL)