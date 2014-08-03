Super League: Widnes Vikings 28-10 Hull KR

Hanbury has scored 14 tries in 20 Super League appearances this season

Widnes Vikings (10) 28 Tries: Owens, Dean, Mellor, Brown, Marsh, Hanbury Goals: Tickle 2 Hull KR (4) 10 Tries: Keating, Chan Goals: Burns

Widnes Vikings completed a comfortable victory over fellow Super League play-off chasers Hull KR.

The hosts led 10-4 at the break, with Jack Owens and Chris Dean touching down either side of Kris Keating's try.

Joe Mellor and Kevin Brown both went over within five minutes of the restart to confirm the Vikings' dominance.

The race for the top eight Played Points 7 Catalans 23 23 8 Widnes 23 23 9 Hull KR 23 20 10 Wakefield 23 19 11 Hull FC 23 18 12 Salford 23 17

Jason Chan pulled one back for Hull, but Stefan Marsh and Rhys Hanbury both scored to secure the win, which kept Widnes eighth in the table.

The result also put breathing space between the Vikings and ninth-placed Rovers, who are now three points behind Denis Betts' side.

Widnes, beaten by St Helens last time out, went ahead in the opening stages when Owens latched on to Brown's kick towards the left corner to go over.

Their advantage lasted less than 15 minutes, however, as Keating finished from James Green's smart offload, although Travis Burns missed what looked a straightforward kick to leave the scores tied at 4-4.

Widnes retook the lead moments before the interval, Dean running in unopposed after another good team move, and Danny Tickle converted to put them ahead by six points at the break.

Dean's effort was the first of three tries inside eight minutes either side of the break to put Vikings in control.

The home side started the second half in the same dominant manner they finished the first, as Dave Allen combined with Mellor to put the 23-year-old in with less than a minute played.

Brown, who recovered from a whiplash injury suffered against St Helens to line up against Rovers, then rounded off a sweeping move to put his side in command.

Chan got one back for Rovers soon after, forcing his way through under pressure, but Marsh was set up well by Mellor and Brown to touch down and subdue Hull KR's hopes of a late fightback.

With 12 minutes remaining Hanbury burst through to score a fine individual try and complete victory in style.

Hull KR caretaker boss Chris Chester:

"That was pretty difficult. I thought we competed for the first 40 minutes but again the second half has let us down.

"I thought we had the right personnel in the second half to get the job done but I was wrong, so obviously not.

"Again I have to go back to the drawing board and see where we are going wrong. We got what we deserved and if you come up with that many errors then you don't deserve to win."

Widnes Vikings coach Denis Betts:

"We talked at half-time about keeping our composure and we managed to do that. We know where we could find the space we needed to get the points that we needed.

"I'm pleased that we have kept hold of our play-off place. It keeps our confidence high going into next week."

On Kevin Brown: "He's sensational. He controls the team. His kicking game and passing game is outstanding. His defence is great, his talk is fantastic."

Sunday's line-ups

Widnes Vikings: Hanbury, Flynn, Dean, Marsh, Owens, Brown, Mellor, Joseph, Clarke, Kavanagh, Galea, Tickle, Cahill.

Replacements: White, Isa, Allen, O'Carroll.

Hull KR: Eden, Gardner, Welham, Salter, Cockayne, Burns, Keating, Netherton, J. Hodgson, A. Walker, Larroyer, Chan, Costigan.

Replacements: Carlile, Horne, Green, Cox.

Attendance: 5,245

Referee: Robert Hicks (RFL)