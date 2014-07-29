Brian Noble: New Super League structure will add excitement

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Super League restructure a winner'

An element of the 'unknown' in Super League's re-structure will add a new dimension of excitement from 2015, says former Great Britain coach Brian Noble.

Super League and Championship clubs will play 23 games in divisions of 12, then split into three pools of eight.

The top Super Eight group effectively plays off for a spot in the Grand Final, while the second pool of eight contests promotion and relegation.

"I'm excited by the fact that I don't quite understand it," said Noble.

Ex-Salford, Wigan and Bradford coach Noble and Warrington scrum-half Richie Myler told BBC's Super League Show that the changes will enhance the intensity of the competitions.

Changes in brief Super League's top eight will split after 23 games (including Magic Weekend) into a group - and the top four will contest the play-offs in a semi-final format. The middle tier of eight qualifiers - the bottom four from Super League and top four from the Championship - will each play seven games, with the top three going into Super League along with the winner of a 4th v 5th play-off. League One - formerly Championship One - will grow to 14 teams, with the Championship's bottom five teams this year dropping down and Coventry Bears entering the competition from 2015. Bonus points, currently used in the bottom two divisions, will be considered for use in Super League between now and the start of the season. The top eight Super League clubs go into the Challenge Cup sixth round, the bottom four SL clubs go into the fifth, Championship clubs enter in round four, League One clubs in round three.

Once the initial 23 matches are completed, the top group play seven further games, with the teams filling places one to four in the table after that stage progressing to contest places in the Grand Final.

Meanwhile, four top-flight clubs for the following season will come from the middle qualifiers pool.

The top three will automatically enter the Super League, but the teams in fourth and fifth places will play a one-off match, labelled the Million Pound Game, for the final spot.

The final group of eight, the Championship Shield, will also feature a top-four play-off, with the bottom two clubs in that group dropping into a third tier renamed as League One.

"The formula that they [Rugby Football League] have drifted upon and worked through looks like a winner," said Noble.

"There are some exciting games, there are conundrums that people can't work out. The debate that it is going to create, and excitement that it will create, is there to be seen."

Myler believes the changes will raise the stakes and ensure that there are more competitive matches.

"For the top sides it is going to be an expansion of the play-offs really - you are playing seven really tough, physical games at the end of the year with a semi-final and a final," he said.

"The hype of the media behind it all will get people behind it, and hopefully attract big sponsors."